Man and Woman Arrested After Attempting to Steal Diapers

A 42-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man have been arrested after the man pulled on knife on two supermarket workers trying to stop the woman from leaving the store with a cart full of stolen diapers. It was on Friday just after 4:00pm at the Jewel on West Jefferson Street that Felisa Dawson exited the store with a cart that had four large boxes of Pampers inside. A security guard stopped Dawson and began escorting her back inside the store but Robert Smith tackled the guard from behind. Smith was in a car parked in a fire lane waiting for Dawson to return. A scuffle between the guard and Smith and Dawson broke out. A second Jewel employee attempted to lend a hand but at that time Smith produced a knife and began swinging it at the two employees. Joliet Police arrived as Smith was swinging the knife and eventually took him and Dawson into custody. Dawson was taken to the Will County ADF while Smith was taken to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center after complaining of chest pains and shortness of breath. He was under guard while at the hospital and was taken the ADF after overnight observation.

