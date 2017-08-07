Man Accused of Exposing Himself in Joliet Facing Similar Charge in LaSalle County

A 28-year-old Morris man who was charged with two counts of public indecency last week, was recently charged with a similar crime in LaSalle County. Brent Gerardy was arrested on June 20th and charged with public indecency and lewd exposure in LaSalle County. Gerardy was arrested last Wednesday by Joliet police after allegedly exposing himself to a 29-year-old in a Sam’s Club parking lot and a 32-year-old woman walking her dog. He was arrested a short time after the two alleged incidents by Joliet Police. Gerardy will be back in LaSalle County court on August 17th.

