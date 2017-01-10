A 23-year-old Plainfield man is accused of breaking into a house in Shorewood and sexually abusing a sleeping child. It was Saturday morning at 4:00am that the owners of a house on Glen Mor Drive discovered Prince Barajas inside their home. The residents immediately removed Barajas, who was said to be intoxicated, from the premises. Barajas that went to a different house nearby and woke up the owner of that home, asking to be let inside due to the freezing temperatures. At that time the police were called and arrested Barajas on a misdemeanor count of Criminal Trespass to Residence. Police then learned of the allegation of sexual abuse, which occurred according to authorities occured when Barajas broke into the first house. Barajas has been charged with two counts of Felony Residential Burglary and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of an Individual Under the Age of 13.

The post Man Accused of Breaking Into Shorewood Home And Sexually Abusing a Child appeared first on 1340 WJOL.