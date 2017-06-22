The Will County Coroner’s Office has notified the Will County Sheriff’s Office that the deceased individual that was discovered yesterday, June 22nd, on Manhattan-Monee Road in Green Garden Township, is a male subject. The cause of death is due to multiple gun shot wounds. The body was badly decomposed and remains unidentified. His ethnicity has not been determined. He was wearing Clark’s brand sandles size 8 1/2, red shorts, a men’s Burberry watch on his left wrist and a gold ring on his right ring finger that is believed to depict St. Jude. He is approximately 5′ 3″ tall with a 32″ waist. Sheriff’s detectives are actively investigating this case.

The post Male Body Found in Will County Died From Gun Shot Wounds appeared first on 1340 WJOL.