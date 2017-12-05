What Makes You Country on Friday Drops Friday
By Todd Boss
Dec 5, 2017 @ 3:40 PM
(Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Luke Bryan releases his album What Makes You Country featuring Light It Up on Friday (12/8). The title holds true for Luke who shares what makes him country: (Luke Bryan) “I think that what makes me country is where I was raised – Leesburg, Georgia – how I was brought up saying ‘Yes sir,’ ‘No sir,’ ‘Yes, ma’am,’ ‘No, ma’am,’ hopefully with manners and raised with a work ethic and raised in the outdoors fishing and hunting and playing sports. But yeah, I would say definitely it starts with my small-town upbringing and how we were raised; church on Sundays as much as we could. But just enjoying life and living life in a small town.” You can per-order a Christmas package at LukeBryan.com.

No Video yet for the title track but you can here it on Luke’s YouTube page.

