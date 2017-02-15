A development could be coming to I-80 and I-55. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk is confident that the Rock Run Crossings project developed by Cullinan Properties is going to happen.



http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Mayor-interchange.mp3

The city has received a major commitment from the state to provide interstate access to the proposed Rock Run Crossings project at Interstates 55 and 80. The 265-acre project will have a $1.4 billion economic impact. Cullinan Properties website say the site is ideal for retail, restaurants, entertainment, big box, hospitality and residential. To see more pictures of the proposed retail space click here

The post Major Development Planned For I-55 and I-80 appeared first on 1340 WJOL.