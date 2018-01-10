A Magazine Ad That Works as a Pregnancy Test?

Man how times have changed! You used to have to visit a doctor and wait a week or two to find out if you were pregnant…..Not any more.

Ikea now has an ad running in a women’s magazine in Sweden the is ALSO a pregnancy test! I guess you can rip the add out of the magazine, follow the directions, and it will tell you if your pregnant. If you are a new lover price for the crib will appear on the page! To get that price all you have to do is bring in the ad and get that discount. I might suggest some rubber gloves.

Ikea has not said if the ad, and the test, will be making it’s way over her but you can read all about it in Adweek.