The top Democrat in the Illinois House says it won’t be easy to get a state budget by the end of the week. House Speaker Mike Madigan yesterday told reporters in Springfield that the vote on the tax hike needed to pay for his budget plan won’t be “easy.” Madigan said his budget will be unveiled later today, and many at the statehouse expect the powerful Speaker to want to spend as much as six-billion-dollars more than Governor Rauner and the Republicans have proposed.

The post Madigan Warns Of Tough Tax Hike Vote appeared first on 1340 WJOL.