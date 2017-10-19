Maddon tossed again, Ump Admits he Missed Call

They will be talking about this one for awhile. In the 8th inning of Wednesday night’s Cubs vs Dodgers game 4, Cubs reliever Wade Davis struck out Curtis Granderson in a crazy inning. Originally home plate umpire Jim Wolf called Granderson out saying it was strike three, Then Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts asked the umpires to have a conference on the field. Minutes later the call was overturned even though replays seem to show Granderson did not tip the ball. Under Major League Baseball rules, the play was not subject to video review. “After looking at it (on replay afterward), I was dead wrong,” plate umpire Jim Wolf said. “I talked myself into the whole thing.” More from MLB.Com here.