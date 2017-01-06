Macy’s Will Be Closing Three Stores In Illinois

Shoppers in three Illinois communities are about to have one less choice. Macy’s announced its closing three Illinois stores as part of a nationwide trim. Stores in Alton, Bloomingdale and Bloomington are set to close at some point in 2017. Nearly ten thousand workers are expected to lose their jobs across the nation. Will County area stores including both Joliet and Bolingbrook locations will remain open.

