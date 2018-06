Kelly Clarkson and Ricky Martin are among those to perform at this year’s Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show in New York. Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will also be part of musical performances. NBC says it will air a show on the night of July 4th. The 42nd annual fireworks display will be over the East River and will feature more than 75-thousand shells, making it the largest Macy’s fireworks display 2000.