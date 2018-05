NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 53rd annual ASCAP Country Music awards at the Omni Hotel on November 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

LUKE BRYAN’s 10th Annual Farm Tour will kick off September 27th in Irwin, Ohio, hitting a total of six cities when it wraps October 6th in Ringgold, Georgia. One of the stops is Pesotum, Illinois (just 15 miles south of Champaign). The date for that show is September 28th. Luke took to Instagram to announce his Farm Tour:

Here’s more on the Farm Tour 2018 from Taste of Country