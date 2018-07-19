Luke Bryan proud to see Brett’s Barn Growing

The menagerie of animals at Brett’s Barn, a barn on Luke and Caroline Bryan’s Nashville area property, continues to grow with the addition of new furry friends all the time. The Barn is dedicated to the memory of Brett, the daughter of Caroline’s brother, Bo Boyer, and his wife, Ellen, who died last year at just seven months old. Brett’s Barn now houses llamas, ponies, and other animals as a way of cheering up other children with illnesses.

Luke tells us: [“We’ve still been building it and trying to make sure, you know . . . acclimating the animals for when we may bring kids in and stuff and it’s just been really amazing watching my wife really enjoy doing this. It’s really special watching some of the kids come in and just . . . and even the parents. The parents come with the kids and they just get to have four or five hours of out there in the swings and . . . Brett’s Barn is continuing to morph into something pretty amazing. It may actually outgrow our farm and we’ve got plans for that, but Caroline loves it and Caroline’s brother and sister-in-law really love going out there.”

