If you didn’t know Luke Bryan’s whole story he has overcome the loss of his brother and sister. Despite the tragedy, Luke has managed to make quite a life for himself in country music. If you missed Robin Robert’s interview on ABC Monday night, it was incredible! ROBIN ROBERTS went to LUKE BRYAN’s farm to interview him for last night’s special “Living Every Day”. They talked about how Luke had to delay the start of his career because of the tragic death of his older brother, Chris.