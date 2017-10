If you were heading down I-55 to Luke Bryan’s final Farm Concert in Edenburg, your ride just got a little shorter. Luke Bryan won’t be performing tonight in a farm field near Edinburg. The concert was moved to the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield after rain caused muddy conditions at the Ayers Family Farm. The show’s start time remains 6 p.m. Edinburg is a few miles southeast of Springfield. This will be a shorter trip for anyone that was headed to the show from our area!