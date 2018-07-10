Luke Bryan Is Opening a Club in Nashville

Luke Bryan is joining the trend of country stars opening restaurants and bars in downtown Nashville. According to the Nashville Business Journal, the superstar will be opening a four-story dining and entertainment complex that, according to a sign permit issued in May, indicates the bar will be called Luke’s 32 Bridge Kitchen + Drink.

TC Restaurant Group, the Ohio-based company behind several new downtown establishments, paid $5.5 million for the building in March. It’s surrounded by several other TC-owned properties on lower Broadway in downtown Music City, including Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, which opened its doors in June.

The name 32 Bridge reportedly refers to the Route 32 bridge crossing the Flint River in Georgia. It’s also the name of his clothing line, which was launched in 2014 in partnership with Cabela’s. Here’s more from the Tennessean.

Other country stars who already have restaurants and bars in downtown Nashville including Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean and John Rich.

