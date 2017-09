Luke Bryan has been locked down as second judge on ABC’s revival of American Idol, sources tell Variety.

Luke would join Katy Perry, who was signed back in May for a reported $25 million.

Neither ABC, nor Bryan’s rep have confirmed the deal.

The show reportedly is looking to go with a panel of three judges, rather than four, according to the insider; and with just a week remaining until auditions are set to begin, the third spot has yet to be filled.

Read the full article here.…