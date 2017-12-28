Luke Bryan gave the most unique gift to his wife Caroline for Christmas!

Luke Bryan gave perhaps the most unique Christmas gift this year, and it was to his wife, Caroline. He surprised her with two baby kangaroos to add to her menagerie of animals at Brett’s Barn, a barn on the Bryan’s Nashville area property dedicated to Brett, the daughter of Caroline’s brother, Bo Boyer, and his wife, Ellen, who died earlier this year at just seven months old. Brett’s Barn now houses llamas, ponies, and other animals as a way of cheering up other children with illnesses.

Caroline has shared a few pictures of the kangaroos — which she named Margo and Todd — enjoying life inside the Bryan household wearing diapers to prevent any accidents. The kangaroos were named after the Griswold’s stuffy next door neighbors in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.