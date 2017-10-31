Luke Bryan Crashes Wedding in Georgia

Artist Luke Bryan performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Luke Bryan took a break from American Idol auditions in Georgia over the weekend to crash a wedding party and surprise the bride, groom and guests. The superstar was trailed by Idol cameras as he snuck into newlyweds McKenna and Austin‘s reception at the exact moment his hit “Crash My Party” was playing. He brought the excited couple a celebratory bottle of champagne and visited briefly with the wedding party.