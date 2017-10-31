Luke Bryan Crashes Wedding in Georgia

Luke Bryan took a break from American Idol auditions in Georgia over the weekend to crash a wedding party and surprise the bride, groom and guests. The superstar was trailed by Idol cameras as he snuck into newlyweds McKenna and Austin‘s reception at the exact moment his hit “Crash My Party” was playing. He brought the excited couple a celebratory bottle of champagne and visited briefly with the wedding party.
Luke Bryan Crashes Georgia Wedding During Idol Auditions
Couldn't let Luke Bryan leave Georgia without crashing a party! Good thing there was a real-live wedding next door to our auditions 🎉Congrats McKenna & Austin!! #TheNextIdol
Posted by American Idol on Sunday, October 29, 2017