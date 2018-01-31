Luke Bryan Coming to Chicago

Luke Bryan has added 13 stadium dates to his What Makes You Country tour. The superstar made the announcement yesterday (Tuesday, January 30th) during a press conference in Nashville where he was joined by several artists who will share the bill with him. Sam Hunt will be special guest on all stadium shows along with Jon Pardi. Additional openers include Morgan Wallen (May-August), Carly Pearce (September & October) and DJ Rock. The What Makes You Country tour kicks off next month, while the stadium dates will be called the What Makes You Country Tour XL Stadium Sized.

Luke will be coming to Wrigley Field on September 1st. Information on when tickets will be available will be announced locally in the coming weeks. A full tour schedule is available at lukebryan.com.