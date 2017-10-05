Luke Bryan calls it one of the most heartbreaking days of his life

Luke Bryan shared his thoughts on the mass shooting in Las Vegas over the weekend during his appearance with his fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on ABC’s Good Morning America yesterday (Wednesday, October 4th). He said the news was especially hard to take.

Watch Luke, Katie, & Lionel on GMA

Luke is taking special precautions for the remainder of his Farm Tour dates this weekend beginning tonight (Thursday, October 5th) in Fort Wayne, IN. He posted a message on social media writing in part, “We want to assure our fans that we are working with state and local officials to do everything possible to ensure your safety during our Farm Tour shows. Country music has always been about community and we will continue to stand together.”

Luke’s Farm Tour wraps up on Saturday (October 7th) in Centralia, MO.