Luke Bryan Album Tops Pop, Country Charts

Once again, Luke Bryan debuts at Number One on both the Billboard all-genre Top 200 chart and Top Country Albums chart this week with What Makes You Country. This is Luke’s third consecutive album to debut at Number One on both charts. At the same time, Luke’s 19th career chart-topping single “Light It Up,” the first release from What Makes You Country, marked his 10th straight Billboard Country Airplay leader, the longest current streak among all artists which began with “Play It Again” in 2014.

Luke said, “So much thought goes into creating new music and I really try to write and find songs that I feel are staying true to me while staying fresh and fun. I try and imagine people singing along in their cars or with me at my shows. To have What Makes You Country go #1 is so exciting and rewarding for me, my team and my fans. It drives me to keep working harder and growing! Thank you so much for these opportunities!”