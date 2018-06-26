Ludacris says Carrie Underwood is proof that the message is real.

Ludacris says Carrie Underwood is proof that the message of their inspiring anthem “The Champion” is real.

Before the two performed the song onstage together for the first time at the recent Radio Disney Music Awards, Ludacris praised Carrie for how she’s recovered after being injured in a serious fall last November. When Entertainment Tonight asked Ludacris about working with Carrie after the fall, he said, “Everybody has difficulties and she’s definitely one, like, I would say about 95% better. She’s very strong. Anybody that has a strong will and a strong mind, they’ll be able to bounce back.”