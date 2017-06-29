When Oak View welcomes students back in August, the Bolingbrook elementary school will have a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) MakerSpace courtesy of Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant. In general, MakerSpaces inspire students to become participatory learners to uncover their talents and interests by making, producing, solving, creating, collaborating and thinking. Specifically, Oak View’s MakerSpace will be a combination of low tech and high tech activities with a particular emphasis on coding. Low tech activities will involve recyclable goods, and building supplies like Legos, k’nex, etc. High tech activities will include Ozobots, Sphero, Dot and Dash, Osmo, Littlebits, and other computerized tools.

Oak View Library Media Center Director Sharon Peterson also hopes to purchase a 3D printer. “We are thrilled that Lowe’s gave us a huge jumpstart. Part of the $5,000 grant will fund the furniture for storage and the work space we will need, and the remaining funds will help us to purchase some of the more costly high tech tools,” Peterson said. “We will be working all summer to get everything ordered, installed and ready to start our new school year.”

The post Lowe’s grant helping to fund new STEAM MakerSpace at Oak View appeared first on 1340 WJOL.