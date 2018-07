This might be the most loving story I’ve ever heard of. Klepetan and Malena have a bond so strong not even 8,000 miles can effect it.

These two storks are one move away from a rom-com about them. Klepetan has been traveling from his winter home in South Africa to Croatia for 16 years to see his beloved Malena who is disabled and cannot fly.

I think it is safe to say they are love birds but if you are hesitant, they have 62 babies and (probably) working on number 63.