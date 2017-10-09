Louis Joliet Mall to Launch Youth Supervision Police This Friday

On Friday, October 13th the Louis Joliet Mall will launch its youth supervision policy. The police will require anyone 17-years-old or younger to be escorted by an adult, parent or legal guardian over the age of 21 years-old at all times from 5:00 pm till closing on Fridays and Saturdays. One adults will be allowed to accompany up to six youths. Any teen scheduled to work during policy hours will need to show a valid ID and proof of employment. Security may ask shoppers to show a proof of age with a valid ID. In a statement on the mall website, management states that the new policy was created after studying similar programs around the county. The new policy will not apply to the attached Cinemark theatre.

