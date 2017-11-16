If you’ve ever been to a nightclub and the music is cranked so high you can hardly have a conversation with the person next to you, there’s a reason for it. The reason, A recent study found loud music at bars makes you drink 31% more. Partly because the added stimulation gets you amped up, and partly because it’s harder to have a conversation. So you talk less and drink faster. Makes sense right? The complete story from Digital Music News
Loud Music at Bars Makes You Drink More Alcohol
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 16, 2017 @ 6:45 AM