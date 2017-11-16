Loud Music at Bars Makes You Drink More Alcohol
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 16, 2017 @ 6:45 AM

If you’ve ever been to a nightclub and the music is cranked so high you can hardly have a conversation with the person next to you, there’s a reason for it. The reason, A recent study found loud music at bars makes you drink 31% more. Partly because the added stimulation gets you amped up, and partly because it’s harder to have a conversation. So you talk less and drink faster. Makes sense right? The complete story from Digital Music News

Related Content

ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE H...
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Country Stars Help Harvey Victims
Cubs on Fire!
NFL Kicks off tonight – Weird Bets
Kenny Chesney’s home destroyed by Irma
Comments