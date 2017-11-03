Lots of Movies Open Tonight

- “A Bad Moms Christmas“ (R) Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn’s plans for a relaxed holiday are canceled when their own moms visit unexpectedly. Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon are their moms, and Justin Hartley from “This Is Us” plays a Santa stripper.
- “Thor: Ragnarok“ (PG-13) Cate Blanchett is Hela, the Goddess of Death, who invades Asgard and tries to kill Thor. Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo & Anthony Hopkins also appear in the movie.
3. “LBJ” (R) Woody Harrelson plays President Lyndon Johnson in a movie about his career and the days following the JFK assassination as he commits to making Kennedy’s vision a reality by pushing through the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It’s directed by Rob Reiner. Jeffrey Donovan from “Burn Notice” is JFK, and Jennifer Jason Leigh plays LBJ’s wife, Lady Bird Johnson. Bill Pullman, C. Thomas Howell, and Richard Jenkins are also in it.
4. “Last Flag Flying” (R) Steve Carell is a former medic who asks two Marines he served with in Vietnam to take a trip with him to bury his son, who was killed in Iraq. Then he extends the trip when he decides to bring the body home instead of laying him to rest at Arlington. Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne are the friends helping him come to terms with his loss and what they all experienced back in the war.
