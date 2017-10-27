Lost at Sea for 5 Months with Dogs, They Survived!

In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo, USS Ashland sailors help Zeus, one of two dogs who were accompanying two Honolulu women who were rescued after being lost at sea for several months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti. The U.S. Navy rescued the women on Wednesday after a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted them about 900 miles southeast of Japan on Tuesday and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. The women, identified by the Navy as Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba, lost their engine in bad weather in late May, but believed they could still reach Tahiti. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy via AP)

This is a truly amazing tale of survival! The U.S. Navy rescued two American women – and their dogs – lost at sea for five months. Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba, both from Honolulu, said they and their two dogs left Hawaii for Tahiti this spring, but their engine failed May 30 during bad weather. The duo said they continued on, hoping to reach land by sail. Lost and off course, they said they began issuing daily distress calls two months into their journey. But they were not close enough to other ships or land to be heard. Appel said they survived because they had water purifiers and more than a year’s worth of food – primarily oatmeal, pasta and rice.

The complete story and pictures from Newser here