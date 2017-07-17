Loretta Lynn Cancels All 2017 Tour Dates Including Rialto

Lorettal Lynn cancels Rialto Square Theatre concert and all tour dates this year. Lynn was supposed to appear on Friday September 8th.

Lynn, continues to make great strides as she recuperates from her stroke from this past May. Per her doctor’s orders, Loretta needs to continue to focus solely on making a full recovery. Therefore, Loretta has chosen to reschedule the release of her forthcoming album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, to next year. Loretta is very proud of this album and wants to share it with her fans when she feels her best and can give it her full attention. All 2017 tour dates are also canceled.

Loretta recently shared this note to her fans:

“Thank you so much for all of your prayers, love, and support. I’m happy to say that I’m at home with my family and getting better by the day! My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you. My new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was originally scheduled to come in August this year. I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can’t wait to share it. I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you. I’m just letting everybody know that Willie ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster (online or by phone) will be automatically refunded to the original purchaser’s credit card. Tickets purchased at the Rialto Square Theatre box office will need to be returned in-person to receive a refund.

