Looks like Bart Simpson is a part of our justice system!

I found this in the “Hawaii News Now” web site. Daren Young and his girlfriend broke up earlier this year, and she wound up getting a protection order against him in February. Well Daren just could not help himself…and he violated it in May when he texted his EX 144 times with nasty messages.

Well last Friday Daren was in front of the judge who came up with an unexpected punishment for him…

She sentenced him with a few fines, community service and he has to write 144 NICE things about his EX, one for every nasty thing he said, and a few fines.

no word on how long he has to get it done.