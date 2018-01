OK, you need an excuse to get that shiny red sports car? Well, turns out there REALLY is good reason to get it. It’s good for your health! According to thedrive.com, a sports car gives you little bursts of excitement and these little surges are incredibly good for your mental and physical health. This even happens during your regular commute. Now, the study was sponsored by Ford, so it’s unclear if it has to be a mustang!