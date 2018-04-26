Looking For a Job and Looking to Travel? Check This Out

Disney World announced they’re hiring 3,500 new people to run their amusement park. The resort has full-time, part-time, and seasonal hours for anyone working in housekeeping, transportation, lifeguarding, or food & beverage. Interested? Here’s more from Money.CNN.

Now this is even more awesome, WOW Airlines is looking to hire their first ever “Air-Travel Guide”. It’s a summer position but if you love to travel you will get paid $4,500 a month which comes with room and board in Iceland for three months while the hiree travels across North America and Europe. Of course the job application isn’t as simple as attach resume and click send. They’re looking for a 30-second video of your own travel guide. Here’s more on that job from WGN-TV.