Look Out! The Deadliest Day of the Year to Drive is Coming This Week

Last minute summer roadtrippers be forewarned: August has been named the most dangerous month to drive by insurance giant Nationwide.

Apparently more car accidents and road fatalities happen in the US during August than at any other time of year, based on 2012-2016 numbers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The culprits: hard acceleration and hard braking combined with traffic congestion.

And be extra cautious while driving on Fridays and especially on Thursday August 2nd, which is said to be the deadliest day of the year. Here’s the complete story from News 18.

Have you noticed that drivers in the summer months are worse than the rest of the year?