Look Around Your Home…How Many Repairs Do You Need?

According to a new survey, the average home needs NINE different repairs right now. And a third of people have been putting off at least one of them for over a year at this point. We looked at this list and could easily check off at least 7! Here are the 10 we’re most likely to put off . . .

1. Painting.

2. Remodeling the bathroom.

3. Installing new carpet.

4. Landscaping projects.

5. Remodeling the kitchen.

6. Fixing the drywall.

7. Fixing or replacing a door.

8. Fixing or replacing a window.

9. Floor repairs.

10. Roof repairs.

