Look Around Your Home…How Many Repairs Do You Need?
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 6:59 AM

According to a new survey, the average home needs NINE different repairs right now. And a third of people have been putting off at least one of them for over a year at this point. We looked at this list and could easily check off at least 7! Here are the 10 we’re most likely to put off . . .
1. Painting.
2. Remodeling the bathroom.
3. Installing new carpet.
4. Landscaping projects.
5. Remodeling the kitchen.
6. Fixing the drywall.
7. Fixing or replacing a door.
8. Fixing or replacing a window.
9. Floor repairs.
10. Roof repairs.

Here’s the complete story from the New York Post

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Secret To Getting Mice Away That Nobody Knows Do You Exercise When You’re Hungover? Stop it. Songs to Avoid While Pregnant Domino’s Fixing streets now Get a cheese sculpture of your dad for Father’s Day! Little Big Town’s “Summer Fever” Video
Comments