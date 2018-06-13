Look Around Your Home…How Many Repairs Do You Need?

According to a new survey, the average home needs NINE different repairs right now. And a third of people have been putting off at least one of them for over a year at this point. We looked at this list and could easily check off at least 7! Here are the 10 we’re most likely to put off . . .
1. Painting.
2. Remodeling the bathroom.
3. Installing new carpet.
4. Landscaping projects.
5. Remodeling the kitchen.
6. Fixing the drywall.
7. Fixing or replacing a door.
8. Fixing or replacing a window.
9. Floor repairs.
10. Roof repairs.
