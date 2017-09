You probably didn’t know it, but we just wrapped up 7 straight days of 90 degree temperatures which is the longest string of 90’s in 147 years! With 72 degree temperatures lining up for the next few days we will actually enjoy below normal temps thru the weekend.

WGN’s Tom Skilling has come up with a pretty cool graph:

https://tribwgntv.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/featuregraphic092717.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&strip=all