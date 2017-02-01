Long Time Joliet Business Victim Of Low Priced Clothes

A Joliet business is going away after 35 years. Golden Needle on 114 N. Larkin has shut its doors. Owner Liz Haro spoke with WJOL and says it was a hard decision to make. Haro had worked there 20 years and bought the business three years ago. Haro says she’ll miss seeing the brides and girls in prom dresses seeing themselves pinned into their dress and not wanting to take the dress off.

Haro says sewing is a dying skill. Nobody wants to alter clothes when they can buy new clothes for almost the same cost.

