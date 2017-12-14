How Long Are You Contagious After You’ve Been Sick?

Yes Tis the Season To Be Jolly, but it’s also Cold & Flu Season. Do you know how long you’re contagious for after you’ve been sick? Or more importantly . . . how long you should avoid your friends and family after THEY’VE been sick? Here’s what doctors have to say about it . . .

According to Health.com, In general, it’s not safe to be around someone until at least 5 to 7 days after their symptoms started. That’s when they’re the most contagious. But even then, you’re not totally in the clear.

Sometimes you can still be contagious TWO WEEKS after your symptoms start. And just because you feel better doesn’t mean you ARE better.

That’s why you need to wash your hands as much as possible. And if you ARE sick, try to cough into your elbow instead of your hands.

When you’re exposed to a virus, it usually takes 2 to 3 days to develop symptoms. So if you’re around a bunch of sick family members on Christmas and start sniffling the NEXT DAY, it’s probably not their fault.

