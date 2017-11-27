How Long You Can Keep Thanksgiving Leftovers Before They Go Bad?
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 27, 2017 @ 8:44 AM

If you’re still eating leftover turkey sandwiches, you might want to listen to this. According to Still Tasty, Turkey only stays good in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. After that, you run the risk of getting sick from a build-up of bacteria. So either eat it now, or freeze it. Here are some other Thanksgiving Left Over facts:

Homemade gravy. Only a day or two. So it’s definitely time to throw it out.

Stuffing, 3 to 4 days.

Mashed potatoes, 3 to 5 days. The same goes for green bean casserole.

Pumpkin pie, 3 to 4 days. Apple pie lasts a little longer. You can leave it out for 2 days, then put it in the fridge for another two days.

Cranberry sauce. It’s the one Thanksgiving food that DOES keep for a while. The sugar acts as a preservative, so you can leave it in the fridge up to two weeks and still eat it.

More from Still Tasty here

