How Long You Can Keep Thanksgiving Leftovers Before They Go Bad?

If you’re still eating leftover turkey sandwiches, you might want to listen to this. According to Still Tasty, Turkey only stays good in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. After that, you run the risk of getting sick from a build-up of bacteria. So either eat it now, or freeze it. Here are some other Thanksgiving Left Over facts:

Homemade gravy. Only a day or two. So it’s definitely time to throw it out.

Stuffing, 3 to 4 days.

Mashed potatoes, 3 to 5 days. The same goes for green bean casserole.

Pumpkin pie, 3 to 4 days. Apple pie lasts a little longer. You can leave it out for 2 days, then put it in the fridge for another two days.

Cranberry sauce. It’s the one Thanksgiving food that DOES keep for a while. The sugar acts as a preservative, so you can leave it in the fridge up to two weeks and still eat it.

More from Still Tasty here