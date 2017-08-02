Lone Star Steakhouse in Joliet Closes

Lone Star Steakhouse in Joliet has abruptly closed its doors for good with the following posted sign on the door:

It states that “Effective 7/31/17 this location will be ceasing operation. For all team member questions and guest inquiries please contact the law offices of John Henry P.C., Briana Corpus or Kristy Stryker (512) 981-7301.”

The Plano, Texas company has also closed multiple Illinois locations without prior notice within the past two years including restaurants in Rockford, Kankakee, Bradley and Carbondale.

