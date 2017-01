A Lockport woman accused of defrauding a nonprofit network that coordinated organ and tissue donations will be sentenced in May. A federal jury found Debra Schultz guilty yesterday on three counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors say scheme brought in more than 650 thousand dollars in illegal profits between March 2008 and April 2010. Schultz could serve up to 60 years in prison.

