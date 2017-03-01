Lockport Township High School Student Named All-State Student Athlete

By WJOL News
|
Mar 1, 10:53 AM

A Lockport Township High Student has been named Illinois’ All-State Student Athlete. Morgan Bollinger has perfect attendance, runs cross country, has an ACT score of 32 and is All-State in cross country, track and orchestra playing the french horn. Bollinger tells the Scott Slocum show, she doesn’t want to give up any of it. She even has time for fun and enjoys hanging out with her friends. Once she graduates she wants to major in astrophysics.

To hear the entire interview click below.


