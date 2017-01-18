A social media threat allegedly made on Instagram then deleted has Lockport Township High School on alert. Dennis Hicks the East Campus principal put out a statement claiming there is no imminent threat to Lockport Township High School. Lockport police is investigating the incident but would not comment on the investigation to WJOL. The alleged threat was made Tuesday night but school was open on Wednesday morning. Parents describe a heavier than normal police presence. But the school says there is always a police presence at the school. Read the entire statement by Lockport Township High School below.

Wednesday January 18, 2017

FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The Lockport Township High School East Campus administration received information that a comment was written on social media threatening safety at East Campus.

The LTHS administration, school staff, and Lockport police immediately began to investigate this incident as safety is always our top priority. A thorough investigation is being conducted but the LTHS administration and Lockport police have determined there is no imminent threat at LTHS.

As always, the safety, well-being, and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. Please be assured that we have implemented measures that will continue to provide our students and staff with a safe and secure environment in which to work and go to school.

We will continue working closely with Lockport police and will keep you informed if there are any further developments.

Sincerely,

Dennis Hicks, East Campus principal

The post Lockport Township High School Open Despite Social Media Threat appeared first on 1340 WJOL.