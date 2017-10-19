Lockport Township High School Explores the Elimination of Class Rank

The Lockport Township High School administration is currently exploring the option of eliminating class rankings throughout the school. The change would take effect with the class of 2022 and aims to “recognize the outstanding academic achievements of more students in each graduating class.”

Other area schools including Lincoln-Way High School District 210, Joliet Township High School District 204, Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 and Homewood-Flossmoor High School District 233 have already done away with the class rank system.

Some districts recognize students by the top 1, 5 and 10 percentiles at graduation. Others only list class rank on report cards or transcripts, but no longer publicly announce a valedictorian and salutatorian.

According to the school’s website, an LTHS district grading committee has convened to discuss the change with the support of scholarly research articles on the pros and cons of eliminating ranking and determining valedictorian and salutatorian status.

The grading committee is considering recommending to the Board of Education the adoption of a Cum Laude (GPA of 3.5- 3.75), Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.76- 3.99), and Summa Cum Laude (GPA 4.0 and above) recognition program to replace the ranking of students.

Parents and community members are invited to take a survey regarding the change at lths.org and click on the “Let’s Talk“ icon. There you may submit a question, comment, suggestion, concern, or even a compliment through November. The LTHS grading committee will consider the results of the survey.

