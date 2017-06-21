Two local restaurants make the top 25 best suburban eateries according to Chicago.Eater.com. Tallgrass Restaurant in Lockport was number 22 on the list. Located on State Street, the Victorian building has been restored and offers three-to-seven course prix fixe menus with affordable wines. Tallgrass opened in 1981 and focuses on local and organic products.

Coming in at number 25 is White Fence Farm on Joliet Road in Romeoville. Known for fried chicken and corn fritters it originally opened along Route 66 in the early 20’s. They have carry out locations in the surrounding suburbs as well. To see the full list click here

The post Lockport Restaurant Makes Best Suburban Eatery List appeared first on 1340 WJOL.