Lockport Heights Boil Order But Not All Residents Are Affected

A boil order is in effort for some Lockport residents. A valve was replaced in Lockport Heights on Wednesday night. The Water Department notified residents of a 48 hour boil order. Residents on 145th, 146th, 135th and 136th on the old water main are affected. If a resident has a meter they are on the new system. The boil order only affect customers who on a “flat rate.” The boil order should be lift later today.

