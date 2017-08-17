Lockport Business Says Transgender Sign Was A Joke, Has Since Been Removed

A Lockport business is getting a lot of attention but maybe for the wrong reasons. The Will County Loan Company’s sign reads, “Help Wanted — Must be female from birth.”

The owner of the business Richard Tisch tells WGN news, “The sign is, no question, satire..people are just too serious…everybody’s becoming offended in this country today..I mean, the place has gone crazy.” Some call the sign a slur against transgender Americans. But there may be a bit of truth in the sign. Tisch is a 71-year-old retired marine who served two tours of duty in Vietman. He believes there are better uses for his tax dollars than gender-reassignment surgery. But many people see it as a clear show of support for the president’s controversial ban on transgender service-members in the military.

This isn’t the first time this business has put up dubious signs. Those include: “Become a liberal..remove half your brain…” or “Hillary’s health plan..free condoms for wild Bill.” The sign has since come down.

