Lockport Boy’s Basketball Team Selling Pink Shirts For Cancer Research

Join Lockport Boy’s Basketball on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 for the 5th Annual Porters vs. Cancer Night. The Porters take on Illinois’ #1 ranked team the Bolingbrook Raiders! More importantly, money raised from the event goes towards the LTHS spring St. Baldrick’s fundraising drive to help fight childhood cancer. Buy your pink shirt and wear it to the game Friday night to join the fight! Go Porters! See their video here

