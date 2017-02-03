Lockport Boy’s Basketball Team Selling Pink Shirts For Cancer Research

Join Lockport Boy’s Basketball on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 for the 5th Annual Porters vs. Cancer Night. The Porters take on Illinois’ #1 ranked team the Bolingbrook Raiders! More importantly, money raised from the event goes towards the LTHS spring St. Baldrick’s fundraising drive to help fight childhood cancer. Buy your pink shirt and wear it to the game Friday night to join the fight! Go Porters! See their video here

The post Lockport Boy’s Basketball Team Selling Pink Shirts For Cancer Research appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
  • Comments

    Comments