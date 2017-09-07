Lockport Alderman Officially Announced His Candidacy For State Rep. on WJOL

The city of Lockport’s 3rd Ward Alderman is running for State rep. in the 85th District. The seat was held by Emily McAsey who resigned in June. Darren Deskin says his experience has helped Lockport in the past four years.



http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/deskin.mp3

Deskin was first appointed in February of 2013 but won re-election in April of the same year and re-elected this past April. Deskin is running as a republican. He will likely face John Conner who was appointed by the democrats in Will County in June when McAsey resigned.

