Lockdown At IL State Capitol Over

A lockdown at the Illinois State Capitol is over following a HazMat situation. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office tweeted this afternoon nothing was found after the Springfield Fire HazMat Unit canvassed the building. A woman was arrested on claims she threw powder at Governor Bruce Rauner’s Office. Secretary of State Police are still investigating. The lockdown forced the House to delay a vote on whether to override Rauner’s veto of the budget.

