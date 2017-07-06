Lockdown At IL State Capitol Over
By WJOL News
|
Jul 6, 2017 @ 2:53 PM

A lockdown at the Illinois State Capitol is over following a HazMat situation.  The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office tweeted this afternoon nothing was found after the Springfield Fire HazMat Unit canvassed the building.  A woman was arrested on claims she threw powder at Governor Bruce Rauner’s Office.  Secretary of State Police are still investigating.  The lockdown forced the House to delay a vote on whether to override Rauner’s veto of the budget.

